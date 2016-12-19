Dailyridge.com

Ice Skating Returns to Lakeland Center December 20th!!!

Lakeland
Dec 20, 2016 – Jan 1, 2017
‘Tis the season to get in the holiday spirit as public ice skating returns to The Lakeland Center in December! Whether a professional or a first-timer, you are sure to have a blast at Lakeland’s indoor ice rink this season! Everyone is invited to the fun regardless of age or experience.

December 20 – January 1

Parents that are not skating do not have to purchase a ticket to sit and watch their children.

For group and party information, call 863-834-8137.

