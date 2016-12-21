Winter Haven 5 Year Old Bitten In The Face By Family Dog While Reaching For Fallen Christmas Tree Ornament

Winter Haven, Florida – The Winter Haven Police Department is advising a five year-old boy was inside of his home at on Ave G SE in Winter Haven when he was bitten in the face by the family dog. According to Jaime Brown, public information officer with WHPD, the child was being cared for by a baby sitter when an ornament fell off the Christmas tree and as the boy was reaching to pick the ornament up from the floor, the family dog (Rottweiler mix) bit the child once in the face.

As part of protocol with a pediatric injury, the child will be airlifted to a medical facility for treatment. Currently no criminal charges are pending and the family is fully cooperating. Polk County Animal Control is on scene and will be handling the case.