Frostproof Man & Others Charged With Trafficking In Methamphetamine 6.7 Pounds Seized 

Frostproof, Florida – Don’t be fooled by those who would have you believe drug traffickers are somehow ‘minor, non-violent’ offenders. The drug trafficker in this case, Ignacio Munoz-Delgado, was armed to the teeth, including two AR-15s, a shotgun, and two rifles. And he was

arrested for armed Cocaine trafficking in 2009. He was in the country illegally then as he is now—he served a short sentence in prison and was deported to Mexico in 2010. Guess what: he came back again. Now he’s dealing in Methamphetamine. Lots of it. We know

Meth is one of the most destructive illegal drugs on the streets in central Florida. It ruins lives, destroys families, fuels violence, drives up property crime, and wrecks neighborhoods. Anyone associated with it—especially those who sell and traffic it—are

doing violence to people and causing harm in our communities.” – Sheriff Grady Judd

During a two-month-long investigation Polk County Sheriff’s Office undercover detectives, working with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking (HIDTA) Task Force, the Florida Highway Patrol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Tampa Office,

U.S. Border Patrol, and the State Attorney’s Office of the 10th Judicial Circuit, arrested six suspects and seized approximately 6.7 pounds of Methamphetamine ICE, approximately $39,000 in US currency, and five firearms.

“Munoz is exactly the kind of guy, a drug dealer with firearms charges, that the current administration is commuting sentences for or out-right pardoning. Of the 1,176 commutations during the Obama administration (so far), 211 included firearms charges.

Munoz was in the country illegally—he was released from prison, deported, and he’s right back at it again, trafficking in Methamphetamine, a drug that is so devastating to our community. Munoz is exactly the kind of guy—a convicted criminal drug trafficking

illegal alien—that the next president wants to deport to his country of origin after he serves his prison term.” —Sheriff Grady Judd

The investigation, Operation Numero Dos, was a result of a 2015 investigation named “Operation Numero Uno,” where detectives arrested multiple suspects and seized multiple pounds of Methamphetamine, US currency, two vehicles, and seven firearms all in connection

to a Methamphetamine Trafficking Organization. Details of that investigation can be found at



http://bit.ly/1Kk7wdQ.

From the first investigation detectives learned of a Polk County distributor who was receiving shipments of Methamphetamine from an unknown Mexican source. As a result of the follow-on investigation, the following were arrested here in Polk County:



43-year-old Ignacio Munoz-Delgado, 4 Garcia Lane, Frostproof – head of the Polk County organization; charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F1), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1), two

counts of Maintaining a Structure for drug trafficking (F2), Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams (F1), unlawful use of a two- way communication device (F3), maintaining a residence for drug trafficking (F3), possession of stolen firearms (F3). (Munoz-Delgado

was arrested in April 2009 charged with Armed Trafficking in Cocaine and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine under an unrelated 2009 PCSO case. After receiving a plea deal and serving approximately one year in prison, Munoz-Delgado was released in October 2010,

and deported to Mexico.)

30-year-old Willis Bullard IV, 304 Thomas St, Frostproof – charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine 200 or more (F1), and Unlawful use of 2-way and Communications Device (F3).

Four suspects were arrested in Texas:

24-year-old Ana Maria Flores Morales, Hudspeth Avenue, Dallas, Texas – charged with Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

25-year-old Jose Antonio Ledesma Rosa, Hudspeth Avenue, Dallas, Texas – charged with Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

41-year-old Federico Antonio Medellin, East Corporate Drive, Lewisville, Texas – charged with Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

39-year-old Ronald Castro, South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, Texas – charged with to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device There are two suspects at large with outstanding warrants.

Deputies are looking for: 55-year-old Tamara Smith, Chuck Wagon Way, Lake Wales – wanted for Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and maintaining a residence for drug trafficking.

36-year-old Kevin Brown, Luke Street, Frostproof – wanted for Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

During Operation Numero Dos, detectives identified the distributor who was receiving shipments of Methamphetamine from a Mexican source as

43-year-old Ignacio Munoz-Delgado. Munoz-Delgado had been previously arrested and convicted on Polk County drug charges and ultimately deported to his country of origin, Mexico. He since illegally returned to the U.S and to Polk County.

Through the investigation, detectives learned Munoz-Delgado was using local distributors and out-of-state curriers to run his drug trafficking business in Polk County. Through the investigation, detectives learned

Munoz-Delgado provided Tamara Smith, Willis Bullard and Kevin Brown with large quantities of Meth which they would in turn resell to their own customers in smaller increments.

Detectives also learned Ana Maria Flores Morales, Jose Antonio Ledesma Rosa, Federico Antonio Medellin, and

Ronald Castro acted as curriers bringing shipments of Meth to Munoz-Delgado from Texas and taking payments back to an unknown source. (The original source is thought to be from Mexico – the investigation is ongoing.)

During September 2016, detectives acting in an undercover capacity arranged to purchase nine ounces of methamphetamine from Munoz-Delgado. On October 17, 2016, detectives learned

Flores and Ledesma delivered two kilograms of methamphetamine to Munoz-Delgado

at his ranch located at 2000 West Frostproof Road.

On October 19, 2016, detectives coordinated a traffic stop by the Florida Highway Patrol and as a result, detectives seized $22,680 from

Flores and Ledesma; payment from Munoz-Delgado.

On November 20, 2016, detectives learned Castro and Medellin delivered methamphetamine to

Munoz-Delgado at his ranch.

On November 22, 2016, detectives arrested Munoz-Delgado and subsequently executed three search warrants at three different locations:

4 Garcia Lane, Frostproof (Munoz-Delgado’s residence). Inside the residence, detectives located five firearms, two of which were reported stolen from Highlands County; approximately $2,000.00 is U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia, and business ledgers

detailing Munoz-Delgado’s transactions. (The guns located were: two AR15s, a 12-guage Kel-Tec rifle, a 22 Marlin rifle, and a Russell 22 – the stolen guns were the Kel-Tec and one of the ARs.)

2000 West Frostproof Road, Frostproof; a property Munoz-Delgado referred to as “the Ranch.” Detectives located two water coolers buried in the ground, one of which contained two kilograms of methamphetamine ICE – the other contained approximately

16 ounces of methamphetamine ICE for a total weight of 2.551 kilograms or 5.9 pounds.

2942 Chuck Wagon Way, Lake Wales – the residence of Tamara Smith where a small amount of Meth was located. Smith had left the county prior to the search warrant – she has an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

During the course of this investigation Kevin Brown was positively identified as mid-level methamphetamine dealer being supplied by Munoz-Delgado. Brown has a long criminal history to include domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine, burglary,

larceny failure to appear, vehicle theft, weapons possession, cocaine possession, and carrying concealed firearm. Detectives learned Munoz-Delgado had been providing

Brown with pound quantities of methamphetamine each week and up to several times a week.

Brown has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Detectives traveled to Dallas, and working with the Dallas DEA Taskforce Group 1, conducted warrant arrests in which

Flores and Ledesma were taken into custody. Flores was located at her residence where detectives seized $14,000 in U. S. Currency.

Castro and Medellin ultimately surrendered to Dallas authorities. All four Texas suspects are awaiting extradition to Polk County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous Criminal Arrests for Suspects:

Munoz-Delgado – five previous felony arrest charges and 1 misdemeanor charge from 2009.

Munoz-Delgado was arrested in April 2009 charged with Armed Trafficking in Cocaine and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine under an unrelated 2009 PCSO case. After receiving a plea deal and serving approximately one year in prison, Munoz-Delgado was released

in October 2010, and deported to Mexico

Willis Bullard IV – 23 previous felony arrest charges, 12 misdemeanor charges, and one failure to appear.

Bullard has been in state prison three times. Beginning in 2003, Bullard has been charged with crimes such as: Possession of Short Barreled Gun, VOP, Dealing in Stolen Property, Smuggle into Detention Facility (Highlands County), Tamper/Fabricate Evidence,

Maintaining Vehicle/Structure/Dwelling for Drug Use, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Resisting, and multiple charges of Possession of Drugs-Methamphetamine-Amphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kevin Brown – 37 previous felony arrests, 28 misdemeanor charges, and 11 Failure to Appear charges.

Brown has been in state prison 5 times. Beginning in 1996, Brown has been charged with crimes such as Domestic Violence Battery, Burglary, Larceny, DWLSR, Grand Theft, Resisting, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Burglary with Assault or Battery, Failure

to Appear, multiple VOPs, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, DUI, and multiple charges of Methamphetamine Possession and Paraphernalia Possession charges.

Tamara Smith – 7 previous felony charges, and 10 misdemeanor charges. Beginning in 1989,

Smith has been charged with crimes such as Fraudulently Obtaining Property, Battery Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault, DWLSR, Disorderly Conduct (Fighting), VOP, and multiple Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine charges.