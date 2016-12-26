Cooking on the Ridge: Two Southern Classics All But Guarantee a Prosperous Year

These two Southern classics all but guarantee a prosperous year. Some say the greens represent dollar bills and the peas, coins, ensuring wealth and luck.

According to folklore, this New Year’s Day tradition dates back to the Civil War, when Union troops pillaged the land, leaving behind only black-eyed peas and greens as animal fodder. Rich in nutrients, these were the humble foods that enabled Southerners to survive. Details of stories differ, but each celebrates a communion of family and friends bound by grateful hearts and renewed hope for good things yet to come.

Black Eyed Peas Recipe

Ingredients 2 1/2 pounds fresh black-eyed or pink-eyed peas, shelled (3 cups)* 3 cups water 2 large beef bouillon cubes 1 medium onion, chopped 1/2 (16-ounce) package kielbasa, sliced, browned, and drained (optional)