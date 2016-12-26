Help Police Identify Christmas Robber in Winter Haven

Help Police Identify Christmas Robber

On December 25, 2016 at approximately 11:30 p.m., a man walked into the Circle K convenience store, located at 1000 1st S. and demanded the cashier handover all of the money in the drawer. The suspect kept one hand inside of his pocket indicating he had a weapon, though none was seen by the cashier. The cashier was not injured.

The suspect leaves heading north out of the parking lot and then east on Avenue J SE.

If anyone can identify please contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward.