Samuel Eugene Poole, Jr. 91 of Lake Wales Passed Away December 8, 2016

Samuel Eugene Poole, Jr. , 91, of Lake Wales, FL passed away December 8, 2016. Born December 19, 1924, Mr. Poole spent his childhood in Newton, GA. In December 1942, just ten days shy of his 18th birthday, he volunteered for military service and in February 1943, was sworn in to the Army Air Corps. Captain Poole served with distinction during World War II as a B-17 pilot with the 8th Air Force, flying 35 missions over Germany. He was the youngest B17 pilot to fly in combat in the European theatre and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross three times during his military service. Aviation remained his life-long passion. Mr. Poole graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1954. He was president, general manager and captain of Southern Flyer Airlines, Inc. and president of Lake Wales Air Services. In October 2010 he was awarded the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award by the Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team honoring his lifetime of service to the aviation industry. He retired with over 20,000 flight hours. He is survived by his six loving children, Katherine (Charles), Samuel III (Margaret), David, Diane, Ingrid and Fredrik; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held in July 2017 during the family reunion in Crescent Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 600 South Clyde Morris Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.