Actress Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

​Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning … days after suffering a massive heart attack on board a flight from London to LAX … a family spokesperson has confirmed.



People on the plane performed CPR on Carrie and once the flight landed, paramedics rushed her to UCLA Medical Center on Friday.



Carrie had been on a publicity tour for her new book, “The Princess Diarist.” The book recently made headlines because she wrote about having an affair with co-star Harrison Ford while shooting the original ‘Star Wars‘ movies.





