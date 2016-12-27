Polk County Man Suffers Burns & Loses 2 Dogs During Home Fire Tuesday

Lakeland, Florida – Just after 1 p.m. Polk County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 521 Woodland Ave, Lakeland.

One person was injured and two dogs died. According to the latest reports from Polk County Fire Rescue says man burned in fire has only minor injuries. Red Cross called in to assist the displaced family.

Crews were able to quickly stop the fire from spreading to a nearby trailer park. One of the homes nearby received some damage from the fire.

Four adult males and one adult female, who lived at the home, were displaced and the Red Cross was called to assist with food, clothing and shelter.

It is believed the fire started in the kitchen area, though the exact cause is not clear. The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.