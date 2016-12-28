A Day Of Fun For The Family Coming To Winter Haven On Jan 28th

Sometimes things just line up right for a “perfect storm” of family fun for the day and January 28th in Winter Haven is one of those days!

The day starts with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast from 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

Enjoy pancakes for breakfast served by local celebrity chefs while supporting programs benefiting children through the Winter Haven Kiwanis Foundation. $7 all-you-can-eat (children 5 & under eat FREE!) on Saturday, January 28 from 7am-12pm at St John’s United Methodist Church.

Gift Basket drawings and free entertainment for all ages. Proceeds support programs benefiting children and families in the greater Winter Haven area.

Next up is Family Fun and Fitness at the Fountain from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM.

This is an hour long exercise program in Central Park at the Fountain. Athletic trainers from different wellness centers in the community lead the exercises. No reservation is required, just show up.

After working off breakfast at the Fountain; there’s plenty of shopping to be done at the 4th Saturday Markets in Downtown Winter Haven which goes from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

This market takes place in downtown Winter Haven and is a free community event. You can bring your entire family and even your pet! They offer fresh produce, food, arts, crafts and music.

And to round out the day, enjoy some time with the family at the Winter Haven Library for the Saturday Afternoon Family Movies.

The WH Library presents Saturday Afternoon Family Movies every second and fourth Saturdays of every month at 2 p.m. and food and drinks are welcome.

January 28th will feature the 2016 movie, The BFG (Big Friendly Giant). The story is about a girl named Sophie that encounters the Big Friendly Giant who, despite his intimidating appearance, turns out to be a kind-hearted soul who is considered an outcast by the other giants because, unlike them, he refuses to eat children.

Now that’s a Saturday to remember!……Hope to see you there!!

Contacts are below for more information on these events:



Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

For more information visit www.winterhavenkiwanis.org/pancakes, www.facebook.com/WinterHavenKiwanis, email [email protected] or call (863) 206-8144.

Family Fun and Fitness at the Fountain- No reservations required-Just Show Up



4th Saturday Markets in Downtown Winter Haven-

For more information on attending or being a vendor, please contact Sergio Cruz at [email protected]

Saturday Afternoon Family Movies- Call the WH Library at (863) 291-5880

Pictures from 2016 event