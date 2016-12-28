Bartow Attempted Murder Suspect Capture Tuesday

Bartow Attempted Murder Suspect Captured Tuesday After Allegedly Shooting A 19 Year Old Man During An Argument. You read all the details at Dailyridge.com

Bartow, Florida – According to court reports Malquain Eason who had been sought for attempted murder was arrested yesterday. He had a first appearance today. Details have not been released at the time of this article if he has been issued bond. He has another hearing scheduled for January 31, 2017.

On 12/21/16 at approximately 5:00PM, officers with the Bartow Police Department responded to the area of 1050 S Golfview Ave. in reference to a fight and shots being fired. While on scene, it was learned that a victim had been transported to the Bartow Regional Medical Center, for two apparent gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument which turned violent. The suspect then pulled a semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots at the victim. After the shooting the suspect fled the area. The victim, 19 year old Herbie Dungy of Bartow, was treated for injuries related to the shooting and released from LRMC.