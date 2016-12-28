Dailyridge.com

Lakeland SWAT On Scene Dealing With A Barricaded Domestic Violence Suspect

Lakeland, Florida – The Lakeland Police Department SWAT is currently on scene at West Lake Apts on Hartsell Ave. in Lakeland. Currently it is being reported as a domestic dispute that has escalated to possibly armed suspect barricaded in an apartment. The suspect has been identified as Nelson Santiago.

The State Fire Marshall Bomb Squad is also on scene.

