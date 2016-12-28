Lakeland SWAT On Scene Dealing With A Barricaded Domestic Violence Suspect

Lakeland, Florida – The Lakeland Police Department SWAT is currently on scene at West Lake Apts on Hartsell Ave. in Lakeland. Currently it is being reported as a domestic dispute that has escalated to possibly armed suspect barricaded in an apartment. The suspect has been identified as Nelson Santiago.

Santiago is accused of punching his girlfriend then fleeing. Police also want to question him in an agg assault case from Monday. @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/VdIiVb8N42 — Lucas Bogg (@LucasBoggPhotog) December 28, 2016

The State Fire Marshall Bomb Squad is also on scene.