MANCIL NAMED EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Lake Wales, FL – Kaylie Mancil, RN, was named November Employee of the month at Lake Wales Medical Center. Kaylie, who has worked for the hospital since 2010, was recognized for going above and beyond with a post-surgical patient and family. She also received the Gold Cup Award for outstanding service.

Photo info: Nursing Director Jessica Deckard, left, congratulates Kaylie Mancil, RN, for being selected Employee of the Month at Lake Wales Medical Center.