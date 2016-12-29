Bartow Rotary Clubs present Yellow Jacket Stomp Adventure Run V

The 5th annual Yellow Jacket Stomp Adventure Run will be held in Mosaic and Mary Holland Parks at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017.



The course is run over a combination of grass, paved streets and walking paths. Various obstacles will be arranged to challenge the runners on their way around the course.



The registration, start, finish and awards ceremony will be held in Mosaic Park at 2250 South Floral Avenue in Bartow, one block north of the Bartow Civic Center.





The fees are $20 for runners ages 16 and up/ and $15 for runners ages 15 and under.





Anyone who has any questions may contact Steve Githens at 863-529-8679.