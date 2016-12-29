Lake Wales 16 Year Old Killed In Crash



Lake Wales, Florida – The PCSO Traffic Unit is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in one fatality this morning in Alturas. Preliminary information so far is as follows:

Around 6:40 a.m. this morning (Thursday, December 29, 2016), a 1999 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was on Snell Road, crossing over Alturas Babson Park Cutoff (ABC) Road when it entered into the path of a 2011 white Chevrolet 3500 flatbed truck that was traveling westbound on ABC Cutoff Road. Both vehicles then spun together and struck a tree before coming to a final rest.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado pickup truck, and its sole occupant, 16 yr old Bailey (male) Tilley of Porter Road in Lake Wales, was transported to Bartow Regional Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased. He was a student at Winter Haven High School. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The Chevy 3500 flatbed truck had four occupants:

Driver – 35 yr old Liopoldo Cisneros of Avon Park – transported to Bartow Regional Medical Center, non-life-threatening injuries;

Front Seat Passenger – 30 yr old Vincente Vasquez of Avon Park – transported to Bartow Regional Medical Center, non-life-threatening injuries;

Back Seat Passenger – 33 yr old Alfredo Cisneros of Avon Park – transported to Bartow Regional Medical Center, non-life-threatening injuries;

Back Seat Passenger – 29 yr old Gilberto Avilla of Avon Park – transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, non-life-threatening injuries;

The investigation is ongoing. Neither excessive speed nor impairment on the part of the surviving driver appear to be a factor. At the time of the crash it was dark with some fog present.