Tribute To The Superstars Coming To Auburndale Civic Center On Feb 4th

This fundraiser for the District 4 Veterans of Foreign Wars will feature Master Impressionist Dave “Elvis” Ehlert, known as “One Man, 1000 Voices!”

Featured on Oprah, CNN, Fox & CBS Television, Dave Ehlert has performed on the Legends Stage in Las Vegas as well as performed 19 seasons in Branson, Missouri.

Celebrating 50 years as Elvis on stage, Dave Ehlert uses his talented vocals to pay tribute to other well known stars such as Dean Martin, Roy Orbison, Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Prince, Billy Joel & more!

Doors open at 6PM and the show starts at 7PM on Saturday, February 4th at the Auburndale Civic Center located at 115 W Park St. Auburndale, Fl.

Tickets are $12 Advance; $15 at the Door. Tickets also available at the Auburndale Chamber of Commerce.

For Advance Tickets call (863) 274-6276