Argument Between Two Women Leads To Gun Allegedly Being Pointed At Victim In Lake Wales

Lake Wales, Florida – On December 28, 2016 warrants were served for the arrest of two men who were involved in an incident in Lake Wales. The suspects were both arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to court reports on December 22, 2016 a verbal altercation took place between Treska Burnham and Indya Williams over the phone. The argument originally started as Williams was talking to her ex-boyfriend Juwane Smith. At one point Treska Burnham allegedly got on the phone and told Williams she was “Soft” to which Williams allegedly told Burnham that her kids were ugly like her. This allegedly prompted Burnham to advise Williams she was going to ride up on her and “beat her ass”. Approximately 30 minutes later Burnham, Smith, Deshon Morris and another black female name “Ruby” did allegedly drive to Williams home on J. A. Wiltshire Blvd. At this time Burnham, Smith, Morris and “Ruby” all exited the car. They were met by Williams aunt who tried to diffuse the situation and tried to get them to get in their vehicle and leave.

According to an arrest affidavit Indya Williams brother Diquan was also at the residence and was outside making sure nothing happened to his aunt or his sister. Allegedly Morris said something to Diquan Williams and this prompted Diquan Williams to respond back. Allegedly that is when Morris and Smith both turned around and started to approach Diquan Williams threatening him that they had guns. Williams advised he was in fear for his life as Morris and Smith were allegedly known to carry weapons. According to both Indya Williams and Diquan Williams a gun was taken out of the waistband of Morris’s pants by Morris and pointed at Diquan Williams. Shortly after this occurred Morris put away the gun and allegedly fled the scene being led to believe that police were in the area.

Both men had first appearances December 29, 2016. Morris was issued a $2500 bond and Smith was issued a $1500 bond. Next court appearance for both men is January 31, 2017.