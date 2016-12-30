Haines City Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Victim With A Knife

Lake Hamilton, Florida – On 12/27/2016 law enforcement officers served an arrest warrant on a suspect, Keith Charles Dozier 45 of Haines City, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest affidavit on November 8, 2016 Dozier allegedly pulled a knife on a victim who accused him a committing a burglary. According to reports Dozier allegedly produced the knife within a few feet of the victim and threatened to cut him. No one was injured during the incident, but the victim contacted police. An arrest warrant was issued for Dozier’s arrest.

Dozier was issued a $5000 bond at his first appearance on December 28, 2016.