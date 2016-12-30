Whether You’re Young to Old The Great Taste of BBQ is Always a Welcome Favorite

New additions to the menu this season are the Loaded Baked Potato and the Garden Salad.
You can now order a regular baked potato or get the Loaded Baked Potato; which comes filled with your choice of pork, beef or chicken, topped with sour cream, cheese and butter!
Also new to the menu this season is the Garden Salad. You can also add your choice of pork, beef or chicken to it and make it a BBQ Salad!
The one thing you still won’t find on their menu is dessert. Peebles doesn’t serve dessert. You probably wouldn’t have any room left anyway!
Country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones were frequent visitors and dined there regularly when they lived together in Lakeland.
So come out to Peebles BBQ and find out for yourself what great BBQ is all about!!!
Call 863-967-3085 for more info. Catering Available