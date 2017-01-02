Lake Wales Man Charged With Two Winter Haven Armed Robberies 

​Circle K and Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop Robber Identified and Arrested

Winter Haven Police have charged a Lake Wales man in the robberies of Circle K and Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop after he was seen, recognized and taken into custody by a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy today.

On 1/2/17 at approximately 9:30 a.m., 47 year-old Kelly Bernard Washington (DOB 1/8/69, LKA 18212 Quail Circle, Lk Wales) was spotted at a store in the Inwood area of Winter Haven by a Polk County deputy. The deputy recognized Washington from BOLOs (Be On The Lookout) distributed by the Winter Haven Police Department after the Christmas Day robbery at Circle K and a robbery at Jersey Mike’s on 12/27/16.

Winter Haven detectives have charged Washington with Robbery W/O Firearm While Wearing Mask (F1) .

“Once again, the outstanding cooperation we have with all agencies in Polk County has landed another criminal behind bars,” said Chief Charlie Bird. “There is a dedication of all law enforcement in this County to take the bad guys out of commission, regardless of who makes the arrest.”