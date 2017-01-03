Best of 2016 Polk Mugshot Of The Day

Every weekday around mid-day we will have the Polk Mugshot of The Day. The mugshot will be someone arrested in Polk County in the past couple of weeks. The mugshot along with the charges will be posted. Please remember these individuals are innocent until proven guilty.

This weeks mugshots will be a little different. These will be the best of 2016.

JACOB DAVIS

Booking Number: 2016-045500

Booking on: 11/27/2016

County: Polk

Date of Birth: 9/28/1992

Gender: M

Race: W

Charges

Violation Code: 810.09(2)(A).

Violation Description: Trespass Prop other than Structure/Convey – TRESPASS PROP OTHER THAN STRUCT/CONV