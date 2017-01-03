COOKING ON THE RIDGE: White Bean Chicken Chili

“This recipe was passed down from a friend, and now it is one of our favorites! It’s great to make whenever there is left over chicken or turkey around! We pray for colder weather in California just so we can make this soup! You can substitute additional diced tomatoes for the tomatillos. If you would like the soup to be spicier, you can add some red chili flakes or salsa. Serve with these toppings for people to choose from: limes, cilantro, cheese, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips.”