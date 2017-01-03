Grow Healthy In Lake Wales Receives License To Grow, Produce & Dispense Medical Marijuana

Lake Wales, Florida – After a years of legal battles Healthy Grow/ McCrory’s Sunny Hill Nursery was awarded low THC and medical marijuana license. It appears the license will allow them to grow, produce and dispense low THC cannabis and medical marijuana. The City of Lake Wales is one of the few Florida municipalities to not have issued a ban on dispensaries. Earlier today information was released on what Polk County doctors are trained to issue prescriptions for medical marijuana.

The decision came down two days before Christmas. The Lake Wales company is now the seventh in the state to obtain the license. Grow Healthy lost out on its first bid for the license but ultimately challenged the decision and won.

Grow Healthy Holdings, LLC (GrowHealthy) currently an Atlanta based company purchased over 33 acres of property in Lake Wales, Florida to grow and process medical marijuana. That property is the old Sealy Mattress Factory on S. Acuff Rd. The nearly 200,000 square foot facility has had nearly a million dollars in renovations the facility has been transformed to support a large-scale growing operation that reported can provide medical marijuana from 2,000 – 12,000 patients.

The company has a few more steps in the works, and plans to be fully operational in their first phase by the summer of 2017.

Initially the company plans to deliver their product to their patients. A traditional dispensary is planned for the near future.

For more information about Grow Healthy you can click here: http://growhealthy.com/