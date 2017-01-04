Grove House In Lake Wales A Fruitful Escape For The Family



Florida’s Natural orange juice and citrus juices are a popular locally-made brand found in most food stores and is a 100% pure NOT-from-concentrate Florida orange juice.

Florida’s Natural not only produces citrus products but are also the owners of the Florida’s Natural Grove House Visitor Center in Lake Wales.



The Visitor Center is a totally free tourist attraction that offers an insight into the process of making orange juice as well as offering sample tastings of the company’s flavorful products.

The self-guided tour takes you from the past to the present; showing the evolution of the citrus growing and processing industry throughout the years using videos and several technical displays as well as a theater.

After the tour, you can browse the retail store for souvenirs and tasty treats and enjoy a stroll outside through a small grove on the side of the building.

The Grove House is a seasonal operation and is closed from Memorial Day through the end of September.

During the season, the Grove House offers fun and exciting activities for visitors and invites the public to join them for some wholesome enjoyment.



The Grove House Visitors Center is located at 20160 US Highway 27 Lake Wales, Florida 33853-2425

Call 863-679-4110 or 800-237-7805 x4110 for more information.

Hours:

10:00 AM–5:00 PM Monday through Friday

10:00 AM–2:00 PM Saturday (Seasonal)

Closed Sunday

Closed Memorial Day through the end of September

A list of activities are listed below.

January 2017

4th: A Taste of the Grove House – Enjoy gourmet samples of Grove Store specialty items. Try new products, sample tasty treats, and discover inspiration for your next get-together.

11th: DIY Collage – Take magazine clippings, feathers, glitter, and buttons to create a textured work-of-art on a small canvas.

18th: Recycled Craft Workshop – Stop by for upcycle ideas for fun with your kids! Pull tab rings, bird house feeders, and seed starters are just to name a few.

25th: DIY Collage – Take magazine clippings, feathers, glitter, and buttons to create a textured work-of-art on a small canvas.

February

1st: A Taste of the Grove House – Enjoy gourmet samples of Grove Store specialty items. Try new products, sample tasty treats, and discover inspiration for your next get-together.

8th: Hand-Made Cards – Transform cardstock, glitter, and ink into beautiful hand-made cards for any occasion. Learn folding and layout techniques.

15th: DIY Carton Bird Feeder – Trying to figure out what to do with your empty juice cartons? Use paper, ribbon, and glue to create home for your feathered friends.

22nd: Book Review – The Woman from Eatonville, Florida: Zora Neale Hurston and her novel, Their Eyes Were Watching God. An African American writer from Eatonville, Florida, Ms. Hurston was part of the Harlem Renaissance Movement.

March

1st: A Taste of the Grove House – Enjoy gourmet samples of Grove Store specialty items. Try new products, sample tasty treats, and discover inspiration for your next get-together.

8th: Make a Magnet – Create a one-of-a-kind citrus themed magnet for your fridge or to give to family to remind them of Florida.

15th: Citrus Photography Workshop – Take a stroll through the groves with a skilled photographer. Learn camera settings, tips on angles and lighting, to help capture the perfect bloom. Bring your own digital camera.

22nd: Decorate a Tote Bag – Use fabric paint, glitter, and rhinestones to create a citrus themed canvas tote bag, perfect for carrying oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruit!

29th: Polymer Clay Workshop – Sculpt polymer clay into cute citrus themed beads great for jewelry, decorations, and more. Take home and bake at 325° for 15 minutes for every quarter inch.

Join us every Wednesday and Saturday from Noon – 2:00PM at the Grove House Visitor Center for fun, citrus-themed events, workshops, guest speakers, tastings and more. Events are free of charge with supplies included.

Wednesday events are led by an instructor/facilitator and start promptly at Noon or 1PM. Geared for adults. Please RSVP by emailing the Grove House at [email protected] or by calling 863.679.4110. Class size is limited to the first 20 people for each time slot. Reservations are limited to no more than two classes at a time. Call for information on booking groups of 10 or more. Please let us know 24 hours in advance if you will be unable to attend an event you signed up for. We purchase supplies for each person in the class, and hold a seat especially for you.

Saturday events are self-guided. Drop-ins are welcome. Great for kids!