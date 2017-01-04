Theatre Winter Haven located in the Chain of Lakes Complex at 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd, SW – Winter Haven, FL. announces the opening of ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS.
This show runs January 12 – January 29. Reservations can be made by calling 863-294-SHOW (7469), visiting the Box Office or by going on-line to www.TheatreWinterHaven.com. Ticket prices are $21 for adults and $17 for students.
Welcome to swingin’ England. Francis Henshall, a disarming and doltish man, finds himself employed by a local gangster and a notorious criminal. While desperately trying to prevent discovery of his dual employment, inspired insanity, high-low antics, and nimble wordplay ensue – all backed by live musicians paying homage to a certain Fab Four. BROADWAY HIT!
Adult themes, situations, and some adult language.
This production is Co-Produced by: The Mrs. William H. Fuller Family and Theatre Winter Haven’s Board of Directors
Cast of Characters:
Francis Henshall – played by Chris Rhoden
Stanley Stubbers – played by Yusak Comas
Rachel Crabbe – played by Sarah Woodsby
Harry Dangle – played by Jason Frier
Charlie Clench – played by Danny Baynard
Lloyd Boateng – played by Tony Murvin
Pauline Clench – played by Laura Modrall
Alan Dangle – played by Anthony Petrocelli
Dolly – played by Keisha Marie Gill
Ensemble: TJ Moore, Kadesh Lewis, Michael Deflice, Tammy Glass, Delany Glass
Director – Nicolas D. Judy
Stage Manager – Robyn Dalina
Costume Designers – Camille and Michael McClellan
Lighting Designer and Production Manager – Thom Altman
Set Designer and Technical Director – Derek Wyatt