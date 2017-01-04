ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS. Theatre Winter Haven located in the Chain of Lakes Complex at 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd, SW – Winter Haven, FL. announces the opening of This show runs January 12 – January 29. Reservations can be made by calling 863-294-SHOW (7469), visiting the Box Office or by going on-line to www.TheatreWinterHaven.com. Ticket prices are $21 for adults and $17 for students.

Welcome to swingin’ England. Francis Henshall, a disarming and doltish man, finds himself employed by a local gangster and a notorious criminal. While desperately trying to prevent discovery of his dual employment, inspired insanity, high-low antics, and nimble wordplay ensue – all backed by live musicians paying homage to a certain Fab Four. BROADWAY HIT!

Adult themes, situations, and some adult language.

This production is Co-Produced by: The Mrs. William H. Fuller Family and Theatre Winter Haven’s Board of Directors

Cast of Characters:

Francis Henshall – played by Chris Rhoden

Stanley Stubbers – played by Yusak Comas

Rachel Crabbe – played by Sarah Woodsby

Harry Dangle – played by Jason Frier

Charlie Clench – played by Danny Baynard

Lloyd Boateng – played by Tony Murvin

Pauline Clench – played by Laura Modrall

Alan Dangle – played by Anthony Petrocelli

Dolly – played by Keisha Marie Gill

Ensemble: TJ Moore, Kadesh Lewis, Michael Deflice, Tammy Glass, Delany Glass