Haines City Police Currently Investigating Incident in Parking Lot of Haines City Walmart

UPDATE 12:51:

A female victim was shot in the abdomen. She has been airlifted for medical treatment.

Police have a person of interest and are currently searching for this suspect. It appears that the victim and shooter knew each other. It appears to have started as an argument inside of Walmart.

We will bring more updates as they become available.

Walmart is open and operating as usual. The scene has been cleared.

Original Release:

Haines City Police are on the scene of an incident that occurred around 12 Noon in the Haines City Walmart parking lot.

WFLA tv is reporting shots fired but this has not been comfirmed.

Reporters are in route and we will bring you details as they become available.