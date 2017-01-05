Dailyridge.com

The 2017 Winter Haven Hospital Shooter Showdown Coming Jan 27th

Haines City Winter Haven
The 2017 Winter Haven Hospital Shooter Showdown event will be held on Friday, January 27 at the Florida FFA Leadership & Training Center in Haines City.
Event includes fifty clay targets, lunch and reception, live auction, raffles, giveaways and more.
All proceeds from this event will be utilized locally to support the most current and urgent needs of Winter Haven Hospital patients. Registration link is posted below.

2017 Shooter Showdown Event Registration Form

FFA Leadership & Training Center
5000 Firetower Rd
Haines City, Florida 33844
shootershowdown

