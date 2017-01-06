5381 US Hwy 27 Lake Wales FL – FOR SALE

This CB office building was built about 1979. 30’x50’ (1500 sq. ft) , paved parking for at least 9 vehicles. Includes a large, grassed, fenced storage area in the rear and this goes to paved Middle St. which connects to SR 640 near the intersection of US 27 and 640. Lot size is 100’ wide and about 350’ long and goes from 6 lane US 27 East to Middle St.

Each side of the building chain link fencing includes a 6’ wide gate for additional access to the open area going to Middle St.

The building consists of 4 carpeted offices, has central heat and air, 2 bathrooms, 2+ inside storage areas, a “Break” room and a 16’x16” entrance reception area.

There is a front and rear entrance. Owner used Dish Network for their internet service. Telephone service is Verizon.

The septic tank and 4” well with submersible pump are private. The well was not used for drinking water by current owner but may be adequate for private use subject to testing by the Polk County Health Department.

The property is located in Polk County and Real Estate taxes for 2015 were $ 2,323.

Current Land use is Commercial Enclave-X (CEX) and is within the Southeast Polk Selected area plan and within one of the Village Center Core area.

PRICE $ 199,000. and owners will consider leasing. Property is shown by appointment.

DISCLAIMER NOTICE: Any information provided or implied in this package is obtained from sources that I consider reliable; however, I am not responsible for mis-statement of facts, errors, omissions, prior sales, leases, easements, changes in price, zoning changes or withdrawal from market without notice. This office is not responsible for verification of property boundaries, wetlands or scrub verification, soils or sub-soils, oil, mineral or air rights, determination of flood hazard areas, underground hazards such as sink holes, condition or quality of and any wells as to depth, size of safety of use, buried tanks or other contamination. This office will provide a list of firms available for environmental assessments if you so request. The Health Dept. for the County in which the property is located should check any well used as a drinking

source.

The Comprehensive Plan that is now effective in Florida has made a drastic change in our land use and development as we knew it in the past. County and/or City Planning verification for intended use is recommended. A buyer should personally

confirm that the intended purchase meets their present zoning requirements and any intended future use.

Real Estate investments contain risk. It is also suggested that potential buyers investigate and inspect this property, obtain any professional advice their intended project would indicate such as contractors, building inspectors, engineers, Planners, CPA, assessment and environmental firms and various local, state and federal regulatory agencies to fully evaluate the property. This should include your personal confirmation of present zoning, future land use, air rights, road frontage and road designations, availability of utilities, easements, deed restrictions, services and all other regulations or changes that may affect the intended use.

This property is located in the central part of the State and fronts US 27 which is currently 4 lane with 6 lane proposed in the future. This is a primary North/South corridor in the State.

Miami is about 4 hours, Georgia line about 4 hours, 1+ Hour to Orlando International Airport. 1+ Hour to Tampa International. There is full traffic light control at this intersection.

This property has typically been used for professional offices with storage but alternative uses may be possible and Realtor will provide contact information for determining other uses.

2014 Traffic count for this area is: 11,184 North and 10,810 South. Traffic appears to have increased substantially since 2014 but could not determine the extent.

