ONE NIGHT ONLY! Sounds of Soul Motown Tribute Special Event – Jan 17th

Get ready to relive the hits of Motown and beyond, as this exciting, high energy group unleashes superior vocals and slick dance moves powered by pure soul!



The Sounds of Soul have been delighting audiences across the nation since 1996. The group is composed of six seasoned performers who have excelled as outstanding singers, dancers, and songwriters.



Each member has shared the national recording spotlight driven by the power of Capital Records, Big Apple Records, and R & S Records to name but a few. The show is a combination of Motown classics mixed with some of the greatest songs of all time.



Get ready to soak in the hits of The Temptations, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston,The Supremes, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Barry White, and more.





Theatre Winter Haven located in the Chain of Lakes Complex at 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd, S

Winter Haven, FL. announces the special event show SOUNDS OF SOUL.



This show runs Tuesday, January 17 at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.



Reservations can be made by calling 863-294-SHOW (7469), visiting the Box Office or by going on-line to www.TheatreWinterHaven.com .



Advanced ticket prices are $30, Day of Show $32