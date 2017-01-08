Armed Suspect Robs Lake Wales McDonald’s Sunday Morning 

Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning at the Lake Wales McDonald’s on Hwy 27, just North of Chalet Suzanne Rd. According to Troy Schulze, spokesperson for the Lake Wales Police Department, a single suspect described as a black male, dark hoodie, red bandana robbed the restaurant. The suspect discharge his gun, but no one was hurt. The suspect fled the scene in a blue minivan.

Lake Wales Police Department & Polk County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a search for the suspect & investigating the robbery scene. The PCSO helicopter along with several police officers and deputies are searching the Park Ave. area of Lake Wales.

We will update this article as soon as more information is available.