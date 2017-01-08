Fatal Crash Blocking Traffic On I-4 In Polk County

Davenport, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide deputies are currently conducting a fatal crash investigation.

The crash occurred around 5:00 am this morning, Sunday, January 08, 2017, at 5500 I-4 East on the ramp to Highway 27 in Davenport.

There are four vehicles involved with one fatality. Two eastbound lanes of I-4 are closed, the westbound lanes are moving, however, there is congestion and traffic is moving slowly.

According to Donna Wood, public information officer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a man exited his car to access crash damage and was struck & killed.

Traffic is very congested in this area.