Auburndale Bank Robbed & One Suspect In Custody

Auburndale, Florida – The Auburndale Police Department is currently investigating a bank robbery that occurred at approximately 1230 hours at TD Bank, located at 2093 HWY 92 W in Auburndale. One subject has been taken into custody. According to Lieutenant Carin Ketcham, Auburndale Police Department media contact, police activity on Ariana Ave. in Auburndale was related to the robbery. It is believed to be the location that police made the arrest of the suspect.

More details will be released as they become available.