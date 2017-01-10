38th Annual Winter Haven MLK Jr. Parade Coming This Weekend

Come out and celebrate the 38th Annual MLK Parade in downtown Winter Haven.

The parade route travels on South Lake Silver Dr. to First St. It will go north on First street and turn right onto Ave. T NE. Hilltop Church of Christ is the finishing point.

This year’s Grand Marshall is the African Heritage Culture Club from Poinciana, FL.

For more information contact Glenda Jones at the Neighborhood Service Center 863-294-5860.