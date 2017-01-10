Cooking On The Ridge: Cabbage Rolls
Ingredients
Directions
-
Prep 30 m
-
Cook 9 h
-
Ready In 9 h 30 m
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Boil cabbage leaves 2 minutes; drain.
- In large bowl, combine 1 cup cooked rice, egg, milk, onion, ground beef, salt, and pepper. Place about 1/4 cup of meat mixture in center of each cabbage leaf, and roll up, tucking in ends. Place rolls in slow cooker.
- In a small bowl, mix together tomato sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour over cabbage rolls.
- Cover, and cook on Low 8 to 9 hours.