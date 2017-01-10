Florida Flywheelers Antique Engine & Tractor Swap Meet

Jan 18, 2017 – Jan 21, 2017

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Annual Antique Engine and Tractor Swap Meet will feature antique tractors and cars, hit and miss engines, food, a flea market, parades, and the antique village. The 30th Annual Antique Engine and Tractor Swap Meet is a great event for the entire family.

The Florida Flywheelers Antique Engine Club promotes interest in restoring, preserving and exhibiting antique internal combustion engines, steam engines, antique tractors and autos and other labor saving devices from the by-gone years.

The Stampede Truck Pulling Team will pull on Friday and Saturday.