Bartow Police Currently Working Accident Involving Polk County School Bus

Bartow, Florida – The Bartow Police Department is currently working a bus vs. vehicle accident at the intersection of Flamingo Dr. and Church St. At this point the Polk County School Board spokesperson, Kyle Kennedy, has advised that it is a bus servicing the Bartow Middle School. The principal of the school is at the scene and the bus was transporting approximately 8 children. According to the Bartow Police Department none of the children were injured in the accident. Parents were being notified. The driver of the vehicle was being transported as a precaution.

 

