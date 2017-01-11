Emergency Crews Working Mass Casualty Accident In Eagle Lake

Eagle Lake, Florida – According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently on scene of a traffic crash involving a city bus versus a vehicle on US Highway 17 in the Eloise area of Winter Haven. Highway 17 is completely blocked between Snively Ave. and Highway 540. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. The crash occurred just before 9 am.

Emergency crews knew immediately that this involved mass trauma injuries and required as many as 4 ambulances. Multiple medical evacuation helicopters have been called in. Initial reports advised of multiple pediatric trauma’s, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

According to Citrus Connection public transportation one of their buses was involved and they are reporting that a vehicle rear-ended bus number 22xw.

SERVICE DELAY ON 22 XW A severe traffic access sent on US 17 at the intersection of Snively Road has caused a… https://t.co/4Hld40UI6N — Citrus Connection (@LAMTD_) January 11, 2017

