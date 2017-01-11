Emergency Crews Working Mass Casualty Accident In Eagle Lake

Dailyridge.com

Photo of accident on Highway 17 (submitted by reader)

Eagle Lake, Florida – According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently on scene of a traffic crash involving a city bus versus a vehicle on US Highway 17 in the Eloise area of Winter Haven. Highway 17 is completely blocked between Snively Ave. and Highway 540. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. The crash occurred just before 9 am.

Emergency crews knew immediately that this involved mass trauma injuries and required as many as 4 ambulances. Multiple medical evacuation helicopters have been called in. Initial reports advised of multiple pediatric trauma’s, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

According to Citrus Connection public transportation one of their buses was involved and they are reporting that a vehicle rear-ended bus number 22xw.

We will update this article as more information is available.

