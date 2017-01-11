One Person Confirmed Dead In Structure Fire Near Winter Lake Road

Winter Haven, Florida – Polk County Fire Rescue is currently on scene of a residential structure fire. According to Polk County Fire Rescue spokesperson, Kevin Walter, one person has been killed in a structure fire on Timberline Rd. off of Winter Lake Rd. The fire appears to have started after 11am.

We can now confirm there was one fatality at the structure fire at 3353 Timberline Road, Winter Haven. The Polk… https://t.co/oyn6qFnYTb — Polk Fire Rescue (@PolkFire) January 11, 2017

