Dailyridge.com

Home Winter Haven One Person Confirmed Dead In Structure Fire Near Winter Lake Road

One Person Confirmed Dead In Structure Fire Near Winter Lake Road

Winter Haven
SHARE
, / 176 0

fire-2

Winter Haven, Florida – Polk County Fire Rescue is currently on scene of a residential structure fire. According to Polk County Fire Rescue spokesperson, Kevin Walter, one person has been killed in a structure fire on Timberline Rd. off of Winter Lake Rd. The fire appears to have started after 11am.

 

We will update this article as more information is released.

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN