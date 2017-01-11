Pesdestrian Died after being struck by a Vehicle Yesterday Afternoon

LAKELAND, FL (January 10, 2017) – On Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at approximately 2:45 p.m., Lakeland Police officers responded to the area of Harden Boulevard, near Forest Park Street, in reference to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck.

Glenn Gillenwater, age 63, of Lakeland, was struck and killed by a 1984 Ford pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Michael Duey. According to reports, Duey was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard when his truck began to swerve, drove up onto the raised shoulder and struck Gillenwater who was walking on the sidewalk. Duey’s truck continued down an embankment and struck two trees before coming to a final rest.

Emergency medical professionals from the Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and began assisting officers in providing life saving measures. Both Gillenwater and Duey were transported to Lakeland Regional Health Center. Gillenwater passed away due to the injuries sustained in the crash. Duey was treated for minor injuries and released.

Members of the LPD Traffic Homicide Unit closed the portion of Harden Boulevard between Beacon Road and Ariana Street for approximately three hours.