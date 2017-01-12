Leave it to beavers



Did you know that beavers are the largest rodent native to North America? They use their sharp teeth and strong jaws to chew through small trees, which they use for their dams. Through dam building, beavers create ponds with deep water where they can find protection from predators. The ponds created by beavers also provide important habitat for fish and other wildlife including nesting wood ducks, migratory waterfowl, otters, and turtles. Beavers are well suited for life in the water with thick fur coats. When beavers go underwater they can close their nostrils and ears, have transparent eyelids that cover their eyes like goggles, and can stay below the surface for up to 15 minutes.