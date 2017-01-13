4th Powered Paramotor Fly-in A Success at Lake Wales Airport

Flying enthusiasts from near and far gathered last week for the 4th Powered Paramotor Fly-in at the Lake Wales Airport.

Previously held at Chalet Suzanne, the event took a hiatus last year but returned in full strength this year to Aviator PPG at their new location at the airport.

Over 125 pilots attend from as far away as Sweden, Arizona, Wisconsin and more making this one of the largest gatherings of paramotor pilots in the USA.

The fly-in had a perfect safety record with zero injuries, and their were a very large number of locals joining for the food trucks and to watch the flying.

Aviator PPG plans to host the event again next year, and wants to especially thank the local folks who shared the local skies with so many excited visitors… The feedback from all the pilots attending the event was exceptional.

Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring, is a form of ultralight aviation where the pilot wears a motor on their back (a paramotor) which provides enough thrust to take off using an adapted paraglider or paramotor wing.

It can be launched in still air, and on level ground, by the pilot alone — no assistance is required.