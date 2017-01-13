Fun Friday – Lakeland Pro Rodeo January 20 & 21 Starts at 8 PM

Experience Polk County’s largest wild-west extravaganza as the Lakeland Pro Rodeo Classic rides into Lakeland for another amazing weekend! Top PRCA cowboys and cowgirls travel from across the nation to compete in the eight traditional rodeo events, earning points needed to qualify for the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas! Grab your boots and spurs for an action-packed event for the whole family.

Friday night only

To get the 2 free children ages 2-10 with each paid adult, Must be purchased at the same time (not valid on Gold Buckle seating).Please come to The Lakeland Center box office or call 863-834-8111, M-F 9:30am – 5:30pm for your purchase.

Saturday night only

Children’s ticket for Ages 2-10 yrs. old, are available for purchase online, by phone & at the Lakeland Center box office (not valid on Gold Buckle seating).

