Fun Friday – Lakeland Pro Rodeo January 20 & 21 Starts at 8 PM

The dates scheduled for this event begin on January 20, 2017 and continue through January 21, 2017.
This is a public event and tickets are required to attend.
Event Agenda/Schedule
Doors
Located atGeorge Jenkins Arena
Starts atFriday, January 20, 2017 6:30 PM
Ends atFriday, January 20, 2017 8:00 PM
Pro Rodeo Classic
Located atGeorge Jenkins Arena
Starts atFriday, January 20, 2017 8:00 PM
Ends atFriday, January 20, 2017 10:30 PM
Doors
Located atGeorge Jenkins Arena
Starts atSaturday, January 21, 2017 6:30 PM
Ends atSaturday, January 21, 2017 8:00 PM
Pro Rodeo Classic
Located atGeorge Jenkins Arena
Starts atSaturday, January 21, 2017 8:00 PM
Ends atSaturday, January 21, 2017 10:30 PM
Note: Event dates and time subject to change.
Experience Polk County’s largest wild-west extravaganza as the Lakeland Pro Rodeo Classic rides into Lakeland for another amazing weekend! Top PRCA cowboys and cowgirls travel from across the nation to compete in the eight traditional rodeo events, earning points needed to qualify for the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas! Grab your boots and spurs for an action-packed event for the whole family.
Friday night only
To get the 2 free children ages 2-10 with each paid adult, Must be purchased at the same time (not valid on Gold Buckle seating).Please come to The Lakeland Center box office or call 863-834-8111, M-F 9:30am – 5:30pm for your purchase.
Saturday night only
Children’s ticket for Ages 2-10 yrs. old, are available for purchase online, by phone & at the Lakeland Center box office (not valid on Gold Buckle seating).
701 W Lime St, Lakeland, FL 33815