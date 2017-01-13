In-Gauge of Polk County Conducting FREE Firearm Cleaning Clinics



In-Gauge of Polk County is conducting, free to the public, a series of handgun cleaning clinics.

As a community service and in the interest of promoting firearm safety, In-Gauge of Polk County, a private, non-profit, NRA affiliated club, is offering a series of FREE 2-hour handgun cleaning clinics.

The clinics are open to all persons of legal age to possess a firearm and free of a criminal background.

Participants are urged to bring their dirty handgun and their own cleaning supplies. For those who do not own a cleaning kit, kits will be available at a nominal charge.

Clinics will be conducted every Tuesday and Thursday throughout January and February, starting January 24th. Seating is limited. Pre-registration is required.

For further information and to register call Pat at:

863-206-1996

In-Gauge of Polk County, Inc.

Winter Haven, Florida 33884

[email protected]

