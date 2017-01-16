Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team Show – January 21, 2017

Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team Show

Jan 21, 2017

Members of the original Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team continue to WOW central Florida audiences, and work to pass on their water skiing skills to the next generation. See specific show times below.

The Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team was started by former waterskiers from Cypress Gardens Theme Park. Shows take place on Lake Silver in Winter Haven, on the 3rd Saturday of every month.

Monthly Water Ski Show Schedule

Pre show is at 3:30 p.m. (January- February)

Regular show is at 4:30 p.m. (January – February)

Burgers, hot dogs, snacks, drinks, t-shirts and hats will be available for sale. Please bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Interesting tidbit – the age range for the majority of the team? Mid-40s to a few in their 60s!

Lake Silver 250 S Lake Silver Dr , Winter Haven, FL 33881 Get Directions

COST Free