POLK STATE CELEBRATES THE LIFE OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. AT ANNUAL LUNCHEON

Polk State College celebrated their 13th annual MLK Celebration Luncheon- “More Than A Dream: Experiencing the Reality.. on Wednesday at the Fred T. Lenfestey Student Center located at their Winter Haven campus.

The Mistress of Ceremonies introduced Polk State College president Dr. Eileen Holden who gave a warm welcome to attendees.

After the opening of the ceremony the Sankofa Chorale performed for the audience led by Dr. Jessie Ownes, Director of the J. Owens Academy of Fine Arts.

Business owner and community activist, Twanna “T-Fay” Dewdney was the keynote speaker. A Polk State alumna, Twanna received the prestigious Polk State College Distinguished Alumnus Award and was the first graduate of Polk State’s baccalaureate degrees to receive this distinct honor. At fall commencement, Twanna encouraged graduates with this:

” Once you believe in yourself, eliminate doubters, associate yourself with positive people and push past your fears, you can achieve more than you ever dreamed or imagined.”