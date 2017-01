The Florida Department of Transportation has begun milling and resurfacing work along U.S. 92 between Havendale Boulevard and Recker Highway. The entire project will stretch from Recker Highway to Jersey Road. In addition to FDOT’s project, the city is continuing its $1 million resurfacing project north of U.S. 92. The south side roads began last week. Drive with caution in the area and expect delays. Share this post on your page.