LWHS Softball’s Daisy Riggleman Signs To Play With Webber

Lake Wales High School senior Daisy Riggleman celebrated her scholarship to Webber International University at a signing ceremony in the schools auditorium on Friday.

Daisy is a starter at first base for the Highlanders and her 2nd position is third base.

Daisy hit .318 during last years season and has won the team’s Golden Glove award for best defensive player for two years in a row.

Family, friends and teammates from both LWHS and the FSA Legends travel team joined her for the celebration.

Daisy will be attending Webber seeking a degree in Business.