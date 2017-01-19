Dailyridge.com

, / 57 0

Winter Haven PD will host two teams at Sizzlin’ Smokin’ BBQ Cook Off!

Winter Haven
SHARE
Home Winter Haven Winter Haven PD will host two teams at Sizzlin’ Smokin’ BBQ Cook Off!

Winter Haven PD will host two teams at Sizzlin’ Smokin’ BBQ Cook Off!

You read right! The Winter Haven Police Department will host two teams – one with Chief Charlie Bird and Lt. Donald Nunnery (Salt & Peppa BBQ) and the other team with Captain Mitch Meadows and Sgt. Garrett Boyd (Alpha Hoggs BBQ).

Sizzlin’ Smokin’ BBQ Cook Off is a fundraiser for the Women’s Resource Center of Florida.

The event will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Chain O’ Lakes Park (210 Cypress Gardens Blvd) from 6 – 9 p.m.

The event is free to enter. Tasting tickets are $10.

There will be fun activities for the whole family and an appearance by the Justin Grimes Band.

For tickets or more information, call 863-291-5656.

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN