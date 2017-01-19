Winter Haven PD will host two teams at Sizzlin’ Smokin’ BBQ Cook Off!

You read right! The Winter Haven Police Department will host two teams – one with Chief Charlie Bird and Lt. Donald Nunnery (Salt & Peppa BBQ) and the other team with Captain Mitch Meadows and Sgt. Garrett Boyd (Alpha Hoggs BBQ).

Sizzlin’ Smokin’ BBQ Cook Off is a fundraiser for the Women’s Resource Center of Florida.

The event will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Chain O’ Lakes Park (210 Cypress Gardens Blvd) from 6 – 9 p.m.

The event is free to enter. Tasting tickets are $10.

There will be fun activities for the whole family and an appearance by the Justin Grimes Band.

For tickets or more information, call 863-291-5656.