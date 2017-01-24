4th Annual Group Valentine’s Day Wedding At Polk County Clerk Of Courts

4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding

Bartow, Florida – Less than one month to go for courting couples to sign up to tie the knot on the most romantic day of the year!

Beginning at noon on Valentine’s Day, Clerk of Courts & Comptroller Stacy M. Butterfield will be performing the 4th annual group marriage ceremony on the picturesque steps of the Polk County History Center.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” Stated Clerk Butterfield, “Here in the Clerk’s office we tend to do a lot of business that isn’t exactly uplifting. Most people don’t look forward to coming into my office, because it means they need to pay a traffic ticket, go to court, or they’re showing up for jury duty. The Valentine’s Day Group Wedding stands out as a very special event for me, for my staff, and for everyone involved. It’s a day filled with joy as 30 couples begin a new and exciting journey together.”

Couples and their guests will then be treated to a reception with light refreshments provided by local sponsors in the vintage 1926 courtroom.

“This is a great opportunity for couples who are looking for a stress-free, relaxing way to get married.” Said Clerk Butterfield, “All the planning has been done for them, all the couples have to do is show up with their marriage license. We handle the paperwork and the planning, and they are free to enjoy their special day together. It’s all the frills with none of the fuss!”

The ceremony is limited to 30 couples, and registration is first come, first serve. Couples may register when applying for a marriage license by visiting any of the three Clerk’s office locations—the Bartow Courthouse, or the Lakeland or Winter Haven Branches—and requesting to get married at the Valentine’s Day ceremony. All couples must have a marriage license by Friday, February 10th in order to participate in the Valentine’s Day wedding.

Couples must both be present to apply for their license, and both must have a valid form of photo ID. Couples must also make sure they know their Social Security Number. The Clerk is waiving the $30 ceremony fee; however standard marriage license fees do apply.

For more information, call the Official Records department at 863-534-4516.