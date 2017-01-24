Chamber to Host Winter Haven Business Focus Groups

The Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce will be hosting community-wide Winter Haven Business Focus Groups on January 31 through February 16. All Winter Haven area business owners are invited to attend, regardless of whether a Chamber member or not.

Through four (4) focus groups, the team from The Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce hopes to hear from business owners about what it is like to do business in Winter Haven and what the advantages, disadvantages, opportunities and challenges are in doing business here.

The Winter Haven Chamber will use this information to help improve doing business in Winter Haven and form the organizations priorities for the coming years. Each focus group will be the same content, with four different dates and locations across the city for business owner’s convenience. RSVP is requested to attend this event at [email protected].

Dates, Times, Locations:

Tuesday, January 31, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. – Chain of Lakes Complex Club Room, 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd

Wednesday, February 8, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. – Shergill Grand Conference Hotel, 5665 Cypress Gardens Blvd

Wednesday, February 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center, 801 Avenue T NE

Thursday, February 16, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. – Blackburn’s Interiors, 1507 Havendale Blvd

Please note: The Chamber of Commerce is a separate 501(c)6 not-for-profit and not a part of the City of Winter Haven government. However they work closely with the City to advocate on behalf of the Winter Haven business community.