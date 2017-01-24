Fort Meade Man Critically Injured In Frostproof Crash Tuesday Morning

Frostproof, Florida – According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office around 8:15 a.m. this morning, a Chevy Silverado being driven by 27 yr old Jordan Whatley of Fort Meade was heading eastbound behind a semi tractor trailer that was also heading eastbound, on ABC Cutoff Road in Frostproof. The semi slowed down to make a right hand turn onto Bereah Road when, for unknown reasons (possible sun blindness) Whatley didn’t appear to see the semi slowing, and crashed into the back of it. The trailer encroached the bed of the truck, and all of the airbags were deployed. Whatley was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Hospital Medical Center. Whatley is currently listed in stable but critical condition.

